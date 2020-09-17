BLACKPINK members look breathtaking on the October issue of Elle; discuss their upcoming album

South Korea's super popular girl group BLACKPINK is taking over the world by storm. Four years of an impressive career, the quartet – comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa – is set to drop their highly anticipated debut album on October 2, 2020. Ahead of their album launch, the K-pop girl group has been featured on the ELLE magazine, US edition.

Featured on the upcoming October issue, the beautiful popstars look gorgeous in monochrome looks. The members are wearing the outfits from the brands they represent – the elegant Rosé is donning a little black dress by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and paired up the necklace, and ring from Tiffany & Co. The beautiful Jisoo is donning a black dress with fringes, boots from Dior. She accompanied the look with earrings and rings from Cartier.

Lisa looks stunning in a black vest, pants, off-white top, belts, and boots from Celine by Hedi Slimane. The necklaces and rings are from the brand Bulgari. Jennie looks gorgeous in a Chanel dress with a handbag, cuff, boots, and paired it up with Chanel fine jewellery.

Lisa, the group’s tall, glamorous rapper is beloved for her blunt Cleopatra bangs and dramatic flair. “My mother says I was always dancing and singing as a child, [pretending] to hold a microphone,” she says. #BLACKPINKxELLE https://t.co/1r5SQHpJs1 pic.twitter.com/YgU4ygsbke

— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) September 17, 2020

K-drama actress Jisoo, BLACKPINK's oldest member, joined the group “eager to learn everything and catch up to everybody, which was really motivating for me as well,” Jennie says. @ygofficialblink #BLACKPINKxELLE https://t.co/1r5SQHpJs1 pic.twitter.com/syCr5ITRD3

— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) September 17, 2020

Not just a group cover, but the quartet also feature individual covers too. The tagline reads – "The Future is Blackpink – The biggest girl group in the world." During the conversation with Elle US, Jennie said, “These days, we have no boundaries when it comes to work. “Even on our days off, we’re basically at the studio recording.” As Rosé puts it, “Life is work, and work is life!”

View this post on Instagram

BLACKPINK in your area and on the cover of ELLE! For our October issue, the biggest girl group in the world—K-Pop stars Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo @blackpinkofficial—take us inside their journey to world domination. From their history-making 2019 Coachella performance, to breaking YouTube records thanks to their loyal fanbase (shoutout #BLINKs), music’s next big thing is straight outta Seoul and soon to be everywhere. “These days, we have no boundaries when it comes to work,” Jennie says. “Even on our days off, we’re basically at the studio recording.” As Rosé puts it, “Life is work, and work is life!” Click the link in bio for the full cover story. #BLACKPINKxELLE ELLE October 2020:⁣ Editor-in-Chief: @Ninagarcia⁣ Talent: @blackpinkofficial⁣ @roses_are_rosie @jennierubyjane @sooyaaa__ @lalalalisa_m ⁣ Photographer: @kimheejune⁣ Fashion Direction: @charlesvarenne⁣ Stylist: @meenmeenmeen_⁣ Writer: @mariasherm⁣ Entertainment Director: @jenweisel⁣ Hair: @iseonyeong1118 @agency_garten Makeup: @iammaeng⁣ Manicure: @nail_unistella⁣ Set Design: Sep Yun Choi⁣ Production: Kyung Kim⁣ On Set Coordinator: Hee Young Park

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) on Sep 17, 2020 at 5:17am PDT

During the conversation, Jennie elaborated on their tagline 'BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA' which meant – “When we say ‘Blackpink in your area,’ we’re literally saying we’re in your area with good music, with good energy—we’re here for you.”

Currently, BLACKPINK members are gearing up to release their first full-length album on October 2 and have already released the pre-single 'How You Like That' which set five total Guinness World Records. The quartet dropped the second single 'Ice Cream' on August 28 with a surprise featured guest Selena Gomez.

The quartet is set to drop the Netflix documentary next month. "BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups — premieres in your area on October 14," the tweet read.

View this post on Instagram

In addition to selling out arenas and collaborating with the likes of Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Selena Gomez, the members of @blackpinkofficial have become bona fide style stars. “Fashion definitely empowers us as much as music does,” Jennie (@jennierubyjane) says. With her classic beauty and affinity for timeless silhouettes, she has come to be affectionately referred to as “Human Chanel” by fans. Lisa (@lalalalisa_m), the group’s tall, glamorous rapper is beloved for her blunt Cleopatra bangs and dramatic flair. “My mother says I was always dancing and singing as a child, [pretending] to hold a microphone,” she says. For the full cover story see link in bio. #BLACKPINKxELLE ELLE October 2020:⁣⁣ Editor-in-Chief: @Ninagarcia⁣⁣ Talent: @blackpinkofficial⁣⁣ @roses_are_rosie @jennierubyjane @sooyaaa__ @lalalalisa_m ⁣⁣ Photographer: @kimheejune⁣⁣ Fashion Direction: @charlesvarenne⁣⁣ Stylist: @meenmeenmeen_⁣⁣ Writer: @mariasherm⁣⁣ Entertainment Director: @jenweisel⁣⁣ Hair: @iseonyeong1118 @agency_garten Makeup: @iammaeng⁣⁣ Manicure: @nail_unistella⁣⁣ Set Design: Sep Yun Choi⁣⁣ Production: Kyung Kim⁣⁣ On Set Coordinator: Hee Young Park

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) on Sep 17, 2020 at 5:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram

On being compared to the Spice Girls, a group “whose contribution to pop culture was so intense and massive is an honor,” Rosé (@roses_are_rosie) says, “But it was never like, ‘Let’s become this or them.’” The girls understand the power of their fanbase—the #BLINKs—who in a matter of seconds can make their favorite group trend worldwide. “We’re moved by our fans,” Jisoo (@sooyaaa__) says. “We feel their sadness and happiness. We’re deeply connected.” #BLACKPINKxELLE ELLE October 2020:⁣⁣⁣ Editor-in-Chief: @Ninagarcia⁣⁣⁣ Talent: @blackpinkofficial⁣⁣⁣ @roses_are_rosie @jennierubyjane @sooyaaa__ @lalalalisa_m ⁣⁣⁣ Photographer: @kimheejune⁣⁣⁣ Fashion Direction: @charlesvarenne⁣⁣⁣ Stylist: @meenmeenmeen_⁣⁣⁣ Writer: @mariasherm⁣⁣⁣ Entertainment Director: @jenweisel⁣⁣⁣ Hair: @iseonyeong1118 @agency_garten Makeup: @iammaeng⁣⁣⁣ Manicure: @nail_unistella⁣⁣⁣ Set Design: Sep Yun Choi⁣⁣⁣ Production: Kyung Kim⁣⁣⁣ On Set Coordinator: Hee Young Park

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) on Sep 17, 2020 at 5:41am PDT

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK member Jisoo looks stunning in Dior on the cover of Dazed Korea

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results