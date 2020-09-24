Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves for Delhi along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur for Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been pushed to 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The film shooting was halted and it only resumed in August in Turkey. Now, Kareena is set to join Aamir in Delhi as they continue to work whilst following the safety protocols.

On Wednesday evening, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan left for Delhi in order to resume the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress was dressed in casuals and wearing a mask. Saif kept Taimur close as both father-son duo wore a mask and headed to the Kalina airport.

The cast and crew will undergo COVID-19 tests and strict sanitary measures will be taken on the sets of the film. Since Kareena is pregnant with her second child, it was earlier reported that when she will shoot, only key members of the team would be present in order to maintain safety.

The makers postponed Laal Singh Chaddha to Christmas 2021. The actor already filmed in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Kolkata. In July, the makers decided to call off the Ladakh schedule after India – China clash in the Galwan valley.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan rings in her 40th birthday with a Wonder Woman themed cake, Karisma shares the picture

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results