Janhvi Kapoor features in Manish Malhotra’s latest couture film looking quintessentially beautiful

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the few new-age actresses who know how to carry any look with absolute ease. With Manish Malhotra launching his latest collection ‘Ruhaaniyat’ with a beautiful couture film, it was only fitting that he picked Janhvi Kapoor as the special celebrity to feature in the film. From kurtis and palazzos to the best lehengas, Manish Malhotra’s latest collection is a tribute to the Indian craftsmen.

In an aesthetically pleasing 8-minutes-long couture film, Manish Malhotra showcased his collection of clothes and jewelry with Janhvi Kapoor being the cherry on top. Janhvi Kapoor was seen decked in a pastel pistachio lehenga with a trail with intricate embroideries and a while veil that looked absolutely in-sync with the trail. With the classic kohled eyes, Janhvi Kapoor’s makeup was on a subtle tone bringing out the exquisite jewelry.

Take a look at the pictures that Janhvi Kapoor shared along with the couture film shared by Manish Malhotra, right here.

View this post on Instagram

Can you hear the शहनाई playing or is it just me ???? So happy I got to be a part of @manishmalhotra05 ‘s exquisite new collection ❤️ @fdciofficial

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Sep 23, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Enjoyed this vibe ????

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Sep 23, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A tribute to our diverse heritage and soulful artistry of the Indian craftsmen. The Nazakat of Awadh and the vibrance of Punjab. A Couture Film . Production: Manish Malhotra Productions ( @manishmalhotraworld ) Special Thanks: Janhvi Kapoor ( @janhvikapoor Location: The Leela Palace, New Delhi ( @theleelapalacenewdelhi , @theleela ) Videography & Editing: The Orange Booth ( @theorangebooth ) Music: Abi Sampa ( @abisampa ), Rushil Ranjan ( @rushilmusic ) Beauty Elements: Manish Malhotra Beauty ( @manishmalhotrabeauty ) Jewels: Manish Malhotra Jewellery by Raniwala1881 ( @manishmalhotrajewellery ) Hair & Makeup: Anu Kaushik ( @kaushikanu ) Choreography: Lubna Adams ( @lubna.adam ) Backstage & Model Management: Pujan Kapur ( @pujankapursharma ) Models: Kanishtha Dhankhar ( @kanishthadhankhar ) Richa Dave ( @richadave.10 ) Aishwarya Singh ( @_aaishwarya ) Aanchal Jain ( @aanchal.jain.7731 ) Bidisha Bharadwaj ( @bidishabharadwaj ) Archita Mahalwal ( @architamahalwal ) Tamanna Katoch ( @tamanna__katoch ) Nisha Yadav ( @nisha.yadav.official) Robbie Mairh ( @robbiejmairh ) Piyush Walia ( @piyushahluwalia010 ) Kian (@kiankaiken ) Kyle Martelli ( @kylemartelli ) Ansh Duggal ( @anshduggal ) Shivam Dubey ( @shivamdhar_dubey ) Aarav Verma ( @arav_nawariya_) #ruhaaniyat @fdciofficial @hindustantimes #ICW2020 #couturefilm @theleelapalacenewdelhi @manishmalhotrajewellery #manishmalhotrajewellerybyraniwala1881 @manishmalhotrabeauty @manishmalhotraworld

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Sep 23, 2020 at 9:19am PDT

Also Read: BTS video of Angad Bedi and Janhvi Kapoor rehearsing to ‘One Two Ka Four’ for a scene goes viral

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results