Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcome their baby girl, share sweet messages along with photos

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are parents of a baby girl. The 25-year-old supermodel and the 27-year-old singer made the announcement on Wednesday, September 23.
"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Zayn Malik wrote on Twitter. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."
Gigi also shared a photo with a loving message that read, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."
Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love????????
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik got back together earlier in January this year after their brief split.
