Saqib Saleem says it hurts that his sister Huma Qureshi has been dragged by Payal Ghosh

Actor Saqib Saleem is standing by his sister Huma Qureshi amid allegations made against her. Payal Ghosh, who has alleged sexual harassment by Anurag Kashyap, said that Huma and Richa Chadha got work in the industry in return for sexual favours. While Richa Chadha has sent a defamation notice to Payal, Huma denounced these allegations.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about these allegations, Saqib Saleem said, “Does it feel bad when someone says wrong things about your sister? 100%. My sister is my life, my pride. If someone said anything about her, it will feel very bad,” he said. Saqib said that doesn’t feel powerful as an actor but is fearful that ‘anyone can say anything’ about someone. “But what can I do? As a brother I am saying, what can I do? Who should I fight? What should I say? Now I have told myself I just don’t want to be a part of this outside world. Twitter and all are irrelevant. If can keep my sister, my parents happy in real life, I am happy,” he told.

Huma Qureshi, who is currently in Scotland for the Bellbottom shoot, said in a statement, “I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle get reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let’s refrain from this narrative. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police, and the judiciary.”

Payal Ghosh has filed a complaint at Versova Police Station against Anurag Kashyap.

ALSO READ: “I chose not to comment till now because I don’t believe in social media fights and media trials,” – Huma Qureshi on sexual misconduct allegation against Anurag Kashyap

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results