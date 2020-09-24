Randhir Kapoor reveals how Rishi Kapoor’s tardiness led to the lyrics of Henna’s song on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Zee TV’s popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been winning hearts courtesy the amazing performances by the wonderful contestants. After celebrating the 80’s era with Bollywood stars like Amol Palekar and Annu Kapoor, the popular reality show is all set to keep the era of classics alive by welcoming another legend of the Hindi film industry, Randhir Kapoor. In the upcoming episode, while the contestants will leave everyone mesmerised with their iconic performances, Randhir Kapoor will be seen revealing some interesting secrets!

Amongst the various performances put up by the Top 7 Li’l Champs, it was Ranita and Aryananda’s performance to ‘Der Na Ho Jaye Kahin’ from the movie Henna which left everyone spellbound during the shoot. In fact, it took Randhir Kapoor down memory lane as he recalled fond memories that he shares with Rishi Kapoor. While sharing several anecdotes about the movie, he revealed how Henna was originally Raj Kapoor's dream project. As the veteran actor shared, “Henna was indeed Raj Kapoor Ji’s prodigy and his dream project for years. After his sad demise, when we wanted to make a movie, Rishi and I, followed his path and went ahead with Henna. In fact, we even travelled to Pakistan only to convince Zeba Bakhtiar and get her on board for the film, which was quite a hassle back in time. Casting for the movie was indeed a task, but somehow we worked through that and started to shoot.”

Furthermore, speaking about the song, the actor added, “Our father was a very punctual man, but Rishi and I did not share this trait with him. When we were young, Rishi was always late and when Papa asked him why he was late, he would reply, ‘Main Der karta nahi, der hojati hai’ and this phrase was almost like our ‘Takia Kalam’. These incidents led to the song ‘Main Der Karta Nahin’ and thus the song was made and it was played during the climax of Henna. So it holds a very special place in my heart.”

Sharing several interesting stories and anecdotes, Randhir Kapoor will surely leave the judges, jury and contestants stunned. And while contestant Tanishka Sarkar will be seen delivering a spectacular performance to ‘Dafliwale’, Zaid Ali's performance to ‘Hai Agar Dushman’ will surely win everyone's heart. All in all, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will have a lot of melodies, memories and surprises for the viewers.

