The Kapil Sharma Show: Gajendra Chauhan, Nitish Bharadwaj, Firoz Khan, Puneet Issar & Mahabharat team grace the show

This Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show will take the viewers down the memory lane as the star cast of the most popular show Mahabharat will be seen gracing the sets of Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show. Nitish Bharadwaj, Gufi Paintal, Gajendra Chauhan, Firoz Khan, Puneet Issar will make a fabulous entry on the set seated on a Rath.

On the show, actors will be seen recalling their experience of working with each other and will also spill the beans about how their lives changed after working in one of the most popular mythological show on Indian television.

Along with the cast BR Chopra’s daughter in law, Renu Ravi Chopra will also be present on the show who will share her father in law’s vision behind making such an extravagant show.

