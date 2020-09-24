BTS emerges as the most mentioned K-pop artist in India

Over the past 10 years, Twitter and K-pop have grown side by side to become a true dream team and #KpopTwitter is one of the largest global conversations on Twitter today. Despite the global COVID outbreak, there were 6.1 billion K-pop related Tweets in the past 12 months worldwide.

To celebrate 10 years of #KpopTwitter success, Twitter partnered with K-pop Radar to release K-pop data across 20 markets to show how the passionate global K-pop community shares their love and connects with their favourite artists around the world.

As per this data (from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020), India ranks 11th among the top 20 markets for #KpopTwitter – both by unique voices and by Tweet volume.

The data by K-pop radar also revealed that BTS (@BTS_twt) was the most mentioned K-pop artist in India, followed by EXO (@weareoneEXO), TWICE (@JYPETWICE), TXT (@TXT_members) and GOT7 (@GOT7official).

While BTS (@BTS_twt) is the most mentioned K-pop artist in every market (except for Thailand where GOT7 topped the leaderboard), the rest of the top 10 most-mentioned K-pop artists varied by market, showing the diversity of the K-pop fandom on Twitter around the world.

EXO’s (@weareoneEXO) song #Obsession won over Indian fans, becoming the #1 most mentioned song in India between July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. Five out of ten of these top mentioned songs were from BTS. In fact, BTS’ (@BTS_twt) latest single #Dynamite garnered over 46 million Tweets after the Billboard Hot 100 win.

Among the rising generation of K-pop artists, TXT (@TXT_members) topped the list of most mentioned artists in India, with ATEEZ (@ATEEZofficial), SuperM (@superm), Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) and WayV (@WayV_official) lining up next.

To take the celebration a notch up, Twitter also organized an exclusive Decade of #KpopTwitter global live party on #TwitterBlueroom, bringing together several of the K-pop pioneers (Sunmi, Wonder Girls), global top stars (Kihyun and Hyungwon, MONSTA X) and fast-rising artists (Bang Chan, Stray Kids) in a fun talk-show format to discuss the past 10 years of K-pop and Twitter. K-pop fans joined the conversation with their questions using the #AskKpopTwitter hashtag.

Yeon Jeong Kim, Head of Global K-pop Partnerships at Twitter said, “All we can say is thank you, it’s been a pleasure to watch and participate in the growth of K-pop over the past 10 years. When K-pop artists want to reach a global audience, they go on Twitter to connect with their passionate fans who want to be the first to see and talk about what’s happening. These fans — many who are young and based all over the world — are flocking to Twitter to join these fun #KpopTwitter conversations to feel connected to a global fan community.”

K-pop fans come to Twitter to get the latest updates from the artists they love, connect with other stans anytime and anywhere in real-time, and express their appreciation for the music. Recently, Bollywood singer Armaan Malik and actor Tiger Shroff confessed their love for BTS’ (@BTS_twt) #Dynamite on Twitter with a cover and dance routine respectively.

Yeon Jeong added, “Even during this COVID-19 pandemic when K-pop concerts, global tours and fan appreciation events have been cancelled, we haven’t seen any drop in #KpopTwitter conversations. K-pop stans want to stay connected with each other and have their voices heard on Twitter, whether they are cheering for their favorite artist’s new song or participating in movements like #BlackLivesMatter. We can’t wait to see what the next 10 years of K-pop and Twitter bring to the world.”

Now, with over 300 K-pop Topics (by artist names) that can be followed on Twitter, fans around the world can immediately see the best Tweets and easily join the global conversation about their favourite artists. Come and join the fun #KpopTwitter conversations today to see and talk about your favourite K-pop artists or follow any of the 300+ K-pop Topics on Twitter to stay connected every day with other fans around the world!

ALSO READ: BTS call Halsey a 'dedicated partner' as she gets featured on TIME's 100 Most Influential People 2020 list

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results