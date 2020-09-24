Taapsee Pannu recalls her first stand-up comedy act; says she was happy no one asked for refund

Taapsee Pannu has proved her mettle as a tremendous actress over the past few years with her performance in films like Pink, Badla, Thappad, Naam Shabana and others. The actress also recently tried her hand at stand up comedy for a show on Amazon titled One Mic Stand hosted by comedian Sapan Varma.

The show invited prominent people from different fields to try their hand at stand-up comedy. On Thursday, Taapsee reflected on the day she went on stage for the first time for a stand up act. Sharing a photo from the green room clicked before she went up on stage, Taapsee shared her experience. "Moments before I went on stage to try my hand at stand up comedy for the first time ever. Bundles of nerves is an understatement of what I looked like. I’m glad the frequency of my humour matched the audience’s expectations so we could create a moment of resonance that still gives me giggles to cherish. More importantly I was happy no one asked for the ticket money back"

Meanwhile, on the work front,Taapsee Pannu has multiple projects in the pipeline including Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, and Haseen Dilruba. The actress will start shooting for Rashmi Rocket from November.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu says she would be the first one to cut ties with Anurag Kashyap if he is found guilty

