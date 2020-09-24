Sara Ali Khan heads to Mumbai from Goa along with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan after NCB issues summon

Sara Ali Khan who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was spotted at the Goa airport today. The young actress was heading back to Mumbai along with her mother and actress Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan, along with Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned by the NCB for questioning in an ongoing drug probe. The NCB is currently investigating a drug case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be appearing before the NCB on Saturday, September 26, while Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh will be appearing on Friday, September 25.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood in 2018 with the fim Kedarnath which also featured the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, a video of Sara and Sushant at the latter's farmhouse had gone viral on the internet. Reportedly, a local boatman told the NCB that the farmhouse was Sushant's party destination. The boatman allegedly told that 'Ganja' and 'liquor' were common in their parties.

