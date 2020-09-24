Sara Ali Khan heads to Mumbai from Goa along with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan after NCB issues summon

Sara Ali Khan who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was spotted at the Goa airport today. The young actress was heading back to Mumbai along with her mother and actress Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Sara Ali Khan, along with Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned by the NCB for questioning in an ongoing drug probe. The NCB is currently investigating a drug case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be appearing before the NCB on Saturday, September 26, while Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh will be appearing on Friday, September 25.
View this post on Instagram
#SaraAliKhan with Mom #AmritaSingh and brother Ibrahim at Goa airport ✈️
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Sep 24, 2020 at 3:47am PDT
