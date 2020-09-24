It’s Hard Work Being A Girl

Brazilian born Jessica Alves (formerly Rodrigo Alves) is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to self-glamorization. When he gave up the idea of looking like a Ken doll, Rodrigo endured multiple surgeries to morph into a trans-female and (12 nose-jobs later) his nose has almost entirely disappeared, while his/her chest seems to inflate daily. (As you can see, Jessica has no qualms about discussing or displaying her surgeries) Just putting on all that makeup in the morning must be a daunting task. Alves has been living in London where she recently had a lip lift and chin surgery. Above, Jessica is having about eight pounds of long extensions attached to her head -ouch! Might be time for some body dysmorphia therapy…

Top Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Bottom Photo: Instagram

