Brooklyn Beckham: What’s The Rush?

Not sure if the pandemic had anything to do with it, but it was a big surprise when Brooklyn Beckham, 21, announced in July that he and his girlfriend, actress Nicola Peltz, 25, were engaged! He’s WAY too young! Brooklyn studied photography for a year at Parsons School of Design in New York, but left in 2018 when he became homesick. He worked as an intern for a photographer in the UK for awhile, but hasn’t resumed his education. Nicola comes from a wealthy New York family and has been having some success as an actress. Hopefully they won’t rush into marriage…

