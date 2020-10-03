Bigg Boss 14’s Nishant Singh Malkhani condemns the Hathras gang rape, demands punishment for the accused

The Hathras gang rape has left the country reeling in shock. Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani says that is it very important that justice be given to the victim and her family, who have already suffered enough. “The Hathras gang rape case has really disturbed me. I really hope and pray that the accused are punished with the same brutality as the crime that they committed. A girl is forced against her will to the extent that she dies, this is what rape is and it must be dealt with very seriously. The victim and her family need justice quickly, not like the Nirbhaya case which took so long,” says Nishant, who has been seen in shows such as Ram Milaayi Jodi and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

The actor says that sexual assaults have become very common in our country today and that is a serious problem. “Rapes happen all over the country and these animals have not even spared babies. I feel that rapists must be given the harshest of punishments. The time has come for us, as a country, to stand up against these crimes. Women need to be respected, they cannot be treated as commodities,” he says.

The actor will next be seen making an appearance in the coveted reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

