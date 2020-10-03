“My first film audition was for actually Ishaqzaade” – says Rakul Preet Singh

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is free-spirited and very open about her choices. Known for her fashion & juggling between various film industries, she has been keeping quite busy.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakul Preet Singh spills some deets about her ‘First Times’.

My First Best Friend

There used to be a girl named Mezubin in first grade. She, I think, was my first best friend.

My First Audition

I think I was 19 and I had just started modeling. I did auditions for ads – if you are counting that then I was 18 at the time. My first film audition was for actually Ishaqzaade.

My First Drink

It was during Canada drive when I was 2 years old. One sip my parents gave me.

First app that I check every day when I wake up I check every day

Whatsapp

First song that I remember the entire lyrics of

I am so bad with lyrics. I can’t even remember the lyrics of my own songs.

My First Job

There was this very funny thing that at home we used to get paid for completing duties. This is when we were in second or third grade. We would get one rupee to make our beds, you keep the remote back you get one rupee, keep the plate back etc. So, my brother and I used to do all the chores so that we atleast get 10 to 15 rupees. That time, it felt like Rs. 300-400. That was my dad’s way of saying this is your job and making us do everything.

My First celebrity meeting was with

I remember my most exciting celebrity meeting was with Ranveer Singh.

My First role model

My dad.

First time I cried during a film was when

Never. I think I am emotionless. I don’t cry only. When I watch movies with my friends, they are crying and I’m like ‘GUYS!’ The only film that did get me little goosebumps was at that time was Kal Ho Na Ho.

My First friend in Bollywood

I don’t remember. I have been here for so long I don’t remember who I met first and who became my friend. I really think everyone is my friend as I am a very open and friendly person.

