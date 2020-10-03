From binge-watching to dream role, Tara Sutaria is a millennial in every way when it comes to OTT

Over the years, people have become more inclined towards the OTT platform. Amid the pandemic, streaming giants have come up with an interesting slate of movies, series, documentaries, and everything else. This has been a welcome boon for those in quarantine as they get to spend time watching their favorite shows and movies. Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, is every bit of a millennial in every way when it comes to OTT.

From binge-watching to favourite shows, dream role to wish list, Tara spills the beans with Bollywood Hungama.

What kind of genre do you enjoy the most watching on OTT?

What I enjoy is anything that has comedy, music, or is a love story or its thriller.

Have you ever started a series with a friend or partner but watched a few episodes without them?

Yeah, I am sure I have!

One web show you can re-watch anytime?

Friends is something I can watch it over and over again.

What shows are on your will-watch list?

Right now, I am watching a lot of food shows since I have been cooking a lot at home. I have been watching a lot of documentaries. I think Netflix has a couple of interesting documentaries on singers, actors, and performers. I’ve been watching those more than the shows.

If you could play one character from any show, who would it be and why?

I think the character Mrs. Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel [Amazon], she plays a standup comic in I think it’s the 50s or the 60s. The 50s, I think. In a time when women didn’t do that sort of thing, she takes a chance and becomes a standup comic. I think that’s wonderful and a great role to play.

Are you one-episode per day or one-season per day person?

One season per day.

Who’s your go-to partner binge-watch partner?

It used to be my twin sister because we live together. But, now she is moving to London, so I am going to have to find someone else.

The last movie you watched on any OTT platform?

The last movie that I watched was The Godfather.

If you get a fine offer for doing a series on any OTT platform, would you be interested at this stage of your career?

I think things are really changing and again, I don’t want to have a close mind to anything. F there’s something that interests me, why not. I do have a couple of films coming out so alongside that I wouldn’t mind doing something like that.

