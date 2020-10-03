Bigg Boss 14: Here’s the list of all the contestants who will compete neck-to-neck this season

Bigg Boss happens to be India’s biggest reality show for multiple reasons. The show gives an insight into the real selves of their favourite celebrities and the viewers just can’t seem to get enough of it. Bigg Boss 14 will be launching today with the grand premiere and it is something that everybody has been anticipating a lot. With Salman Khan returning as the host, contestants of the previous seasons, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan will be seen playing an important role this time too.

Ahead of the launch, the list of the contestants is out and it is as big as it gets.

Jaan Kumar Sanu

Introduced during the press conference, Jaan Kumar Sanu is the son of famous playback singer Kumar Sanu. As simple and sober he looks, the up and coming singer is planning to be himself on the show and has gotten special tips from Sidharth Shukla.

Radhe Maa

The self-acclaimed God-woman will also be participating in this season and it is surely going to paint the house ‘red’, quite literally. Bigg Boss has already released a small teaser of Radhe Maa being a part of the show.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Real-life husband and wife, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to make an entry as a couple on the show marking their first on-screen presence. Though there were rumours of a couple being a part of the show, their names came to light much later in the process.

Nishant Singh Malkhani

New Morning…New Thoughs…New Thinking…New Day…Or **It’s New Me**

Last seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Nishant Singh Malkhani has recently wrapped up his role in the show as the lead. The rumours of him being a part of the show turned out to be true but it is unclear whether he put an end to his television stint in order to be a part of the reality show.

Jasmin Bhasin

The chirpy and bubbly Jasmin Bhasin who was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi will also be joining the contestants list. Known for her dedication and determination, Jasmin Bhasin’s fans will surely be enjoying seeing a candid version of her.

Eijaz Khan

Started off from television, Eijaz Khan had briefly opted for films. He is known for his roles in shows like Kkavyanjali and Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka. Eijaz will be making a comeback on television with Bigg Boss 14 and his fans have been eagerly waiting for this. The channel released a teaser asking people to guess who he is and his fans were quick to recognize their favourite actor.

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia is known for her roles in shows like Love U Zindagi, Honge Judaa Naa Hum and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The channel has confirmed her presence on Bigg Boss 14 by sharing a teaser of her performing to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’.

Nikki Tamboli

The actress who has done some commendable work in the south industry, is one bold and badass contestant who will not hesitate in speaking her mind. Her presence on the show will surely bring all the spice necessary to make the season even better.

Rahul Vaidya

The singer who shot to fame after being a part of Indian Idol season 1 is making his second television appearance with Bigg Boss 14. The singer’s melodious voice might just add to the dash of entertainment for his fellow contestants.

