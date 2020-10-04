“I’ve been doing this for six years now” – says Sanjana Sanghi about volunteering at an NGO to teach a group of under-privileged children

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut with Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, finally grabbed attention with her lead role in Dil Bechara that marked the last film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was released posthumously on a streaming platform. The actress recently spoke to Cosmopolitan India about growing up in Delhi and how she would volunteer at a local NGO to teach a group of underprivileged children.
Though Sanjana Sanghi is yet to announce her next film yet, the actress seems to be busy reading scripts.
