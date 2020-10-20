Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan lose their cool on Sidharth Shukla, the seniors get in a heated argument

Initially, the show did not see a lot of drama, and only recently were the seniors getting along well with each other. During the task in the upcoming episode, the seniors have locked horns in the confession room and things got heated pretty quickly. Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are seen against Sidharth Shukla where he’s defending his team while the ladies are seen pointing out that it wasn’t ethical.

During the task, the contestants were seen aggressively trying to win and Gauahar was clearly displeased at the way the entire task was being handled. Gauahar was seen complaining to Bigg Boss about Sidharth’s behaviour and said, “hree people injured and you cannot be in their favour.” She animatedly elaborated, “Three people injured and you cannot be in their favour.” After few more shots of the house that shows how the tension prevails, Gauahar can be seen asking: “Iss ghar mein rules ki koi ehmiyat hai? Toh dikhaiye Bigg Boss.”

Sidharth Shukla clearly stated that Hina Khan’s team cheated after they were in the confession room along with Gauahar Khan where the ladies pointed out to how Sidharth’s team cheated. Take a look at the task along with the promo where Sidharth loses his cool.

