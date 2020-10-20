Gauahar Khan’s boyfriend Zaid Darbar says no one knows her good qualities better than him

Gauahar Khan, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a toofani senior has had her boyfriend Zaid Darbar gushing over his ladylove. A choreographer by profession, Zaid Darbar is the son of Ismail Darbar, the music composer. When asked about Eijaz Khan expressing his crush on Gauahar, Zaid said he chooses to look at the positive side of this situation rather than feeling jealous.

Speaking to a portal he said that he did not feel possessive at all, in fact, he would want people to know her better. So the more time she spends in the house, people will know what a gem she is and no one knows her good qualities better than him. Feeling jealous is one way of looking at it and he chooses to see the positive side and feel good about it.

He further gushed at how Gauahar said ‘I am taken’ when Rahul Vaidya asked her to meet outside. He further hinted at tying the knot this year, too.

