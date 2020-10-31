Alia Bhatt slays in a Georges Hobeika checkered dress with a plunging neckline

Alia Bhatt has always been one of the few actresses sticking to minimalistic fashion trends. From almost no-makeup looks to carrying every possible look with utmost grace, she has always kept her fashion game on point. The actress was recently seen in Sadak 2 and is now prepping for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. Her recent pictures from a photoshoot have surely won our hearts.

Dressed in a Georges Hobeika checkered dress with a cape, Alia Bhatt has redefined minimalistic fashion yet again. With a nude face, Alia Bhatt paired her outfit with a high waist belt and a low ponytail with middle partition. Looking as flawless as ever, Alia Bhatt posted a set of pictures on her social media and we can’t take our eyes off.

Take a look at them.

Cinderella never wished for a prince, all she asked for was a new dress and night out #georgeshobeikass21 @georgeshobeika

???? #georgeshobeikass21 @georgeshobeika

just .. ????‍♀️

