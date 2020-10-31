Usha Uthup and Lucky Ali pay their respects to India’s first pop star, Ajit Singh

Late musician and popstar, Ajit Singh has given us some of the best songs to date and has trained some of the finest playback singers in the industry. Ajit Singh’s untimely demise came as a shock to everyone including his family and friends from the industry. From training singers like Shaan and Usha Uthup, Ajit Singh happens to be the man behind the groovy title track of Dekh Bhai Dekh. The popular television show is still cherished and one of the major reasons being its catchy music.

Ajit Singh passed away on October 21 and had lived in Goa for the last 10-13 years. The man did not let his roots go and entertain the people there with his talent. According to his son Arhan Singh, the 72 years old popstar was okay one morning and passed away in the evening due to a cardiac arrest. He said, “My father was a warm, fun-loving man. His demise has been so untimely for us; he was only 72.” Ajit Singh was the only Indian pop star to have received an international contract.

During his career, Ajit Singh was referred to as ‘Kid Dynamite’ and his work truly fit his nickname perfectly. Ajit Singh had helped Usha Uthup with her first stage performance and she had written a heartfelt note on hearing the news of his demise. She wrote, "Ajit Singh is gone.. what? So grieved and sad at this tragic happening. I am probably one of his oldest contemporaries. So terribly sad. We performed at talk of the town in bombay .. trincas in calcutta and ashoka in delhi ???? We also fid our first overseas contract together at the eagles nest night club at the hilton hotel …and so many other shows . Such a terrific singer lovely voice????straight singing which hardly anyone does nowadays… so stylish and suave And such a style icon with denim jacket and dark glasses on his head or forehead … it was because of him that i sang everybodys talking at me … in my first album . Such a neil diamond follower and he sang him so well . ????ajit will miss you love as will sll your family and friends . Such an icon ." (sic.)

Along with Usha Uthup, Lucky Ali who had met him a few times wrote a few words for the late musician.

Lucky Ali said, “I’ve met Mr. Ajit Singh probably a couple times .. I remember him as an affable person being one of the first few performing artists doing covers of the songs we all loved listening to.. At this time my thoughts and prayers go out to those whom he left behind.. Salaam.”

Take a look at a couple of his memorable works.

