Usha Uthup and Lucky Ali pay their respects to India’s first pop star, Ajit Singh

Late musician and popstar, Ajit Singh has given us some of the best songs to date and has trained some of the finest playback singers in the industry. Ajit Singh’s untimely demise came as a shock to everyone including his family and friends from the industry. From training singers like Shaan and Usha Uthup, Ajit Singh happens to be the man behind the groovy title track of Dekh Bhai Dekh. The popular television show is still cherished and one of the major reasons being its catchy music.
Ajit Singh passed away on October 21 and had lived in Goa for the last 10-13 years. The man did not let his roots go and entertain the people there with his talent. According to his son Arhan Singh, the 72 years old popstar was okay one morning and passed away in the evening due to a cardiac arrest. He said, “My father was a warm, fun-loving man. His demise has been so untimely for us; he was only 72.” Ajit Singh was the only Indian pop star to have received an international contract.
Along with Usha Uthup, Lucky Ali who had met him a few times wrote a few words for the late musician.
Lucky Ali said, “I’ve met Mr. Ajit Singh probably a couple times .. I remember him as an affable person being one of the first few performing artists doing covers of the songs we all loved listening to.. At this time my thoughts and prayers go out to those whom he left behind.. Salaam.”
Take a look at a couple of his memorable works.
