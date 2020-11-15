Jug Jug Jiyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Youtuber MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli head to Chandigarh

Filmmaker Raj Mehta is all set to commence his next Jug Jug Jiyo after his 2019 comedy film Good Newwz. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. His next stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor who, today, left for Chandigarh to begin the schedule. According to the photos, popular Youtuber MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli is making her Bollywood debut with this film.

Neetu Kapoor shared a photo from Kalina airport as they head to Chandigarh for a month schedule. “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. ❣❣ #JugJugJiyo. P.S. – We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture,” she captioned the photo.

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were supposed to star in Mr. Lele, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film was eventually shelved. Kiara appeared in Kalank in a song sequence ‘First Class’ and dance with Varun.

Youtuber Prajakta Koli made her acting debut in digital space. She was recently seen in a short film called Khayali Pulao. She is making her leading role debut with the Netflix series, Mismatched releasing later this month.

Jug Jug Jiyo is being produced under Dharma Productions.

