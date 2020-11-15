Eijaz Khan breaks down on Bigg Boss 14 remembering his mother, says he has no memory of her

Yesterday’s task on Bigg Boss 14 was a bit difficult for all the contestants. They were asked to request a fellow contestant to do a chore or an activity that left them in a dilemma. During the task, Bigg Boss asked Eijaz Khan to ask Jaan Kumar Sanu to choose between shredding his family picture or saving Eijaz from being nominated. Eijaz, with a heavy heart, asked Jaan for the same and the latter shredded his family picture without hesitation.

Eijaz had asked Jaan not to do it if he doesn’t want to, but Jaan Kumar Sanu was determined. Later in the episode, Eijaz Khan was seen breaking down in front of Shardul Pandit remembering his mother. The actor was grateful to Jaan Kumar Sanu for doing that because he knew that he saw their picture before going to bed. Eijaz Khan further said that he has no memory of his mother, the only memory he has of her is when she had a massive argument with her father and she had left home. Eijaz also said he feels strange when someone talks about their mother.

Shardul then hugged Eijaz and tried to comfort him.

