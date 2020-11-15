Eijaz Khan breaks down on Bigg Boss 14 remembering his mother, says he has no memory of her

Yesterday’s task on Bigg Boss 14 was a bit difficult for all the contestants. They were asked to request a fellow contestant to do a chore or an activity that left them in a dilemma. During the task, Bigg Boss asked Eijaz Khan to ask Jaan Kumar Sanu to choose between shredding his family picture or saving Eijaz from being nominated. Eijaz, with a heavy heart, asked Jaan for the same and the latter shredded his family picture without hesitation.
Shardul then hugged Eijaz and tried to comfort him.
