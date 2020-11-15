16 Years of Aitraaz: Priyanka Chopra says playing Sonia Roy was a big risk; today she looks at it as a game changer

Abbas-Mustan’s 2004 film Aitraaz completes 16 years today. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. To mark the passion. Priyanka Chopra who played the antagonist took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from the film and wrote a long note about her character and how it proved to be a game changer for her.

“2004, one year into being an actor, I played Sonia Roy in the Abbas-Mustan thriller Aitraaz.It was by far the boldest part I had taken on, which was a big risk at the time since I was very new in the film business. I must admit I was scared as hell but the artist inside me was crying for a chance to do something interesting and Sonia was exactly that… wicked, predatory, complicated and self-serving for the most part, but also surprisingly vulnerable and emotional,” she wrote alongside the video.

“I will forever be grateful to the dynamic director duo of Abbas-Mustan, not only for trusting such a relative newcomer like me for this role, but for also understanding my inhibitions and pushing me to deliver a performance to be proud of,” she added.

“Today, 16 years later, as I look back, Aitraaz was a game changer for me. It taught me to play my characters with conviction and not judgement,” Chopra wrote.

Aitraaz narrates the story of Raj (Akshay Kumar), who is falsely accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend Sonia (Priyanka Chopra) who is also his employer’s wife. He files a sexual harassment case against her which is fought by his lawyer wife Priya (Kareena Kapoor). The film also stars Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal and Annu Kapoor.

