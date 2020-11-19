Bigg Boss 14 lands in another legal soup, Karni Sena warns them over Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s PDA

Bigg Boss 14 aired its first episode on October 3 and not even two months since its airing, the show has landed in legal trouble for the second time. Initially, Jaan Kumar’s Sanu’s comments on Marathi language was frowned upon by the MNS and Shiv Sena. Both, the channel and Jaan Kumar Sanu, were warned to give a public apology to avoid the show being shut in a span of 24 hours. Now, with Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s recent public display of affection, Karni Sena has sent a notice to the show.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri ???? (@mr_khabri)
There is still no word from the channel or the show’s officials regarding the same.
Also Read: Kiku Sharda stands tall in support of Kavita Kaushik on Bigg Boss 14
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply