Salman Khan and his family members test negative for COVID-19

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for COVID-19. The actor and his family took a test after the actor's driver and two staff members tested positive for the virus. It was earlier reported that the actor went into isolation after learning that his staff members tested positive.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan's staff members who tested positive are undergoing treatment. Reportedly, the actor made sure that his staff got the required medical assistance after testing positive.
ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee disapproves Salman Khan’s comments on Bigg Boss 14 about Rashami Desai and her getting lesser votes
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply