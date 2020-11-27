Aahana Kumra can’t stop smiling as she receives a note and flowers from Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Aahana Kumra can’t stop smiling and be happy about the fact that she received a note from megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She shared a series of pictures on her social media.

In the pictures, Aahana is seen sitting in a garden with a note in her hand and caption that read, The day becomes very special when there is a special delivery of a special handwritten note by the most special super human! @amitabhbachchan sir your humility always amazes me! I wish to learn gratitude from you and jaya ma'am! How prompt you are with your replies, how kind you are with your co actors and how you speak and think well of everyone around you! A handwritten note from you has always been special for each and everyone who has received it! And this being such a beautiful thank you note for diwali makes my entire family's diwali spectacular! God bless you sir and thank you for yet another wonderful lesson! Because gratitude is a superpower!!"

On the work front, Aahana Kumra was last seen in Makarand Deshpande’s popular play, Sir Sir Sarla that premiered on TV recently.

