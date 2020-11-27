“There’s a little bit of White Lily and Night Rider in everyone,” says Sonali Kulkarni

Zee Theatre's teleplay White Lily and Night Rider where two protagonists fall in love with each other with their virtual identities. This tale of modern age romance written over a decade ago, finds an unmistakable likeness to our current lives, through a relationship strictly built on aliases.
White Lily, Night Rider follows Sonali Kulkarni and Milind Phatak posing as White Lily and Night Rider, two 30-something individuals trying to find love online. While their virtual identities fall in love through endless phone conversations of sweet nothings, an inevitable reality awaits when they decide to meet in person and things don’t play out as expected. The play uses humour and irony to highlight the difference between real and online personalities of people which can often lead to mismatched expectations.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply