Shantanu Maheshwari to judge International virtual dance competition- Global Dance Supreme

Taking his association with dance a notch higher, actor and International dancer Shantanu Maheshwari is all set to judge the Global Dance supreme event, a virtual International dance competition initiated by South Africa featuring dance crews from around the world! Judging along with a host of other prominent dancers from countries like France, Netherlands, South Africa, and the USA, Shantanu along with India's hip-hop head Sritheren Pillai from Bangalore will be watching dance crews from Panama, Canada, South Africa, Namibia, and a couple of upcoming Indian dance crews as well through the course of the competition.

Having always represented India on an International scale with his dancing talent, Shantanu is once again going to proudly represent the country, this time as a judge along with a host of other country dancers, for the biggest virtual global dance competition of 2020.

Speaking about his association with the competition, Shantanu shares, "The global dance supreme competition initiated by South Africa, is aiming at showcasing dancing talent from across the world on a virtual platform this year, and I am very excited to be a part of it! 2020 has been a very low year for dancers, especially with no big scale and outdoor dance competitions due to the pandemic, so the global dance supreme is an initiative to strongly motivate dancers across the globe to not give up and not lose hope for what they are so passionate about doing! Since the digital world is also growing widely with events and shows now happening online, there was nothing better than putting together such an amazing platform for dancers worldover to come out and showcase their talent this way, after so many months of being restricted indoors! The crews that are going to be participating are all upcoming, aspiring raw and young talent which I am eagerly awaiting to watch and judge alongside some amazing judges from around the globe. It's always been a wish to guide and motivate such talent which needs to be shown to the world, and getting a chance to do this through the competition on a global scale covering so many different countries, is something I am very happy about!"

