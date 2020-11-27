Vicky Kaushal flaunts his biceps in new monochrome photos giving us major fitness goals

Actor Vicky Kaushal is amongst the few actors who have resumed work in this pandemic. Amid the new normal, he has gotten back to the gym to resume his sessions. The actor has been sweating it out in the gym.

Taking to Instagram stories, the National Award-winning actor shared a series of pictures flaunting his biceps and giving us major fitness goals.

Vicky Kaushal recently returned to the sets of Yash Raj Films’ next with Manushi Chhillar. He has many projects in the pipeline including Sardar Udham Singh, Takht, and Ashwatthama.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal’s next, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, quietly goes on floors in Mumbai

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results