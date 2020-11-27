Sonakshi Sinha sports neon green outfit as she watches the serene sunset in Maldives

Maldives is now a destination for celebrity holidays. Bollywood stars have been taking some time off to rejuvenate. From Varun Dhawan to Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar – ShibaniDandekar to Tiger Shroff – Disha Patani, many have taken short vacations in recent times. Sonakshi Sinha is currently in the Maldives enjoying some downtime.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)
On the work front, the actress will next feature in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn.
ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha holidays in Maldives; poses in her happy place in a lacy swimsuit
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply