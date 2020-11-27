Sonakshi Sinha sports neon green outfit as she watches the serene sunset in Maldives

Maldives is now a destination for celebrity holidays. Bollywood stars have been taking some time off to rejuvenate. From Varun Dhawan to Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar – ShibaniDandekar to Tiger Shroff – Disha Patani, many have taken short vacations in recent times. Sonakshi Sinha is currently in the Maldives enjoying some downtime.

In her latest Instagram post, Sonakshi Sinha has treated her fans with a serene picture of herself enjoying the sunset. She is dressed in a neon green outfit. "Would you believe me if I said this picture had no filter? Sunset cruise at the resort," she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, the actress will next feature in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn.

