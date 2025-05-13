This article was last updated on May 13, 2025

At least seventeen dead after drinking poisoned alcohol in India

At least seventeen people were killed in India after they had drunk poisoned alcohol. Several people are also in critical condition in the hospital after drinking the illegally fired drink, report Indian media. The authorities fear that the number of victims will rise.

The alcohol has been sold since last Sunday in five different villages in the state of Punjab. The local authorities have arrested ten people.

600 liters of methanol

According to the police, the suspects have online 600 liters of methanol Bought to use it for heating the drink.

Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol that is used as a pesticide or as a fuel. People can die after receiving a small amount of it.

The prime minister of the state of Punjab has visited to the families of the victims. He promised them financial help.

