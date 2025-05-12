This article was last updated on May 12, 2025

Pope calls for release journalists at first meeting with press

Pope Leo XIV has called for the release of captured journalists. That happened in his first meeting with the press, four days after his election as Pope.

The Pope thanked the inflowed journalists for their work in recent weeks, and seized the opportunity to give a message: communicate honestly and friendly. He referred to the Bible text “Being Blessed The Peace Founders”, from a speech by Jesus.

Words that are still important according to the pope. Communicating without hatred and prejudices instead of polarizing is good for peace in the world.

He asked the journalists to concentrate on the truth and not to get involved in political divisions. “The way we communicate is of fundamental importance. We must say ‘no’ to the war of words and images and reject the paradigm of war.”

Precious gift

The pope also called on to release arrested journalists. “Journalists who are trapped because they are looking for the truth and reporting on it.” Something that desperately needs is because free choices can only be made based on good information.

He called freedom of expression and freedom of the press a precious gift. The room received the Pope’s call with a thunderous applause.

The pope also told the journalists that they should act responsible in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their work. The good sides of this development must be used, so that it benefits all humanity.

The speech was largely in Italian, but he also spoke jokingly in English when he was received with applause upon entering. “They say that applause doesn’t matter at the beginning. If you are still awake at the end and still want to clap, thank you very much.”

Vatican correspondent Andrea Vreede:

“Pope Leo XIV behaved very papal in this meeting. He had a clear speech for all the press present. He also blessed the journalists. His predecessor Francis did not do that out of respect for the non-Catholic attendees.

The pope started this gathering a bit awkward and his first words were a bit stiff, but later he became looser. He clearly had to get used to it. “

