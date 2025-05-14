This article was last updated on May 14, 2025

Rest seems to be returning to Libyan capital after the criminal arms of the Armistice

The Ministry of Defense in Libya has announced a ceasefire. Reuters news agency reports on the basis of residents of the capital Tripoli that the peace has returned an hour after the announcement, after violent fights broke out between rival groups.

Fighting broke out in Tripoli after the murder of one of the most influential militia leaders in the city. After his death, rival groups of areas took over from his militia.

They were the most fierce fighting in years in the capital after a period of relative rest. The Ministry of the Interior called on residents to stay at home and closed schools in the capital. The fighting also went on last night. It was feared that armed groups from outside the city would mix in battle.

Fear of escalation

The UN mission in the country, Unsmil, left this morning Know the “fast escalation of the violence in Tripoli and the structure of troops in other parts of the country”. Unsmil warned that the situation could quickly get out of hand and said he was worried about reports about civilian casualties.

Libyan media report that at least six people were killed. The ministry has not given any information about victim numbers.

Unsmil has been active in Libya since 2011, after the fall of the Gaddafi regime. In the west of the country, where Tripoli lies, armed groups are active.

