Concerns with KLM staff about resuming flights to Israel

KLM will fly to Israel again from the end of May, the airline confirms. With the staff there are concerns about the decision, according to internal messages in the hands of the NOS. Less than two weeks ago, another rocket hit near the Israeli airport that KLM is flying to.

Eleven months ago the airline stopped flights to Tel Aviv, because she found the situation unsafe. Now it is possible again according to KLM. Safety is paramount, a KLM spokesperson emphasizes the NOS repeatedly.

“Safety is checked every day. This depends on numerous factors for which we consult our own sources and those of the government.” Why the situation is declared safe, his questions for a security expert, says the spokesperson. “That is often confidential information.”

On 4 May a ballistic rocket entered Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The attack was claimed by Houthis in Yemen. At least six people were injured. Out of staffing on internal forums of KLM. The Association for Cabine Personnel (VNC) and those hearing for traffic pilots (VNV) also ensure that their members are concerned.

For example, an employee of KLM writes: “As long as something rare does not happen – such as a rocket strike despite an air defense system – we assume that it will not happen in the future. Until it suddenly happens, and then it turns out how vulnerable those assumptions are.” The writer of the message asks for restraint in the ‘safe’ designation of the situation and hopes that the KLM Security Council will re-see the decision.

“The last time colleagues went here before the war, they had to be repatriated quickly under loud sirens and quickly home,” writes another. “Also on a day that Israel was able to estimate and guarantee safety.” The same person believes that they should wonder if they would feel comfortable if their loved ones fly to Tel Aviv. “I think we know the answer to that.”

The KLM Security Council reported that it is still the plan to resume flights based on advice based on data and statistics. “I can only say that your worries are not unnoticed.” In another internal message, KLM indicates that society understands that asking for employees to see flights to Tel Aviv appear in their schedule again. Another message reads: “We would not take this step if there were any doubts about the situation on the spot.”

In this message, KLM emphasizes, among other things, that the airspace is strictly monitored and that the route to and from the Crewhotel is safe. Employees who have questions or have doubts can discuss this with their supervisor. “Together we ensure that everyone feels safe in the performance of these flights.”

To reinforce confidence in safety, two high officials are flying on the first flight, including the chief pilot of the Boeing 737.

When asked what KLM thinks of the internal worries, a spokesperson responds that “everyone knows that safety is paramount.”

KLM also has financial interests in resuming flights. KLM has recently appointed the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv as one of the causes for the lesser figures. KLM says that the commercial interest plays no role in flights to Tel Aviv: first the safety assessment, then the rest.

For most of Israel, an orange travel advice applies, or only if it is necessary. A red travel advice applies to some of the border areas.

Among other things, Lufthansa (which also includes Ita and Brussels Airlines) decided to suspend the flights again until 18 May after the attack on 4 May. Lufthansa Group says that it has not yet been decided whether the flights will be resumed afterwards.

The partner of KLM, Air France, already flew to Tel Aviv, but, according to KLM, decided last week to scrap the flights until 20 May.

Other airlines, such as British Airways, United Airlines and Delta Airlines, deleted the flights until mid -June. EasyJet would fly again on 1 June, but decided to delete their flights until the end of that month.

Air Canada was planning to fly again from 8 June, but today announced that they postpone this with another three months.

