Bankruptcy threatens for bus manufacturer Ebusco

The Dutch builder of electric buses Ebusco again has major financial problems. A supplier has submitted a bankruptcy application against the company for not paid accounts, the company reports at the presentation of the annual figures.

In response to the news, investors put the share in the sale. After the trade had stopped for a while this morning, the share opened more than three -quarters lower. In the meantime, that has been added to a large halving of the value.

The turnover of the Deurne company fell from 102 million in 2023 to 11 million euros in 2024. Ebusco suffered a loss of more than 200 million euros. Ebusco yielded 157 buses last year that are now driving around in a few regions in France and Germany. In the Netherlands, buses from Ebusco run in, among others, the provinces of Drenthe, Groningen and in parts of South Holland and Noord-Holland.

Last year Ebusco also got into the pin. The production almost came to a halt and some large orders were canceled. The company did, however, succeed in raising money from investors. Just before Christmas, more than a hundred were fired: more than one in six employees.

At the moment, the company cannot pay the arrears of suppliers on time. For that reason, one of the suppliers has applied for bankruptcy of the bus builder. If EBUSCO is unable to withdraw a capital injection in the short term, this has direct consequences for the survival, EBUSCO reports.

The judge will rule on the bankruptcy application on 6 May.

