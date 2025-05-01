This article was last updated on May 1, 2025

Kamala Harris has criticized Trump in the first big speech since the change of power

In her first major speech since her departure as a vice president and the defeat as a democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris has expressed himself sharply about Donald Trump. She called on the Americans to jointly stand up against the Republican president and against what she calls “the most serious economic crisis caused by man in modern presidential history.”

Worldwide, the imported import duties from Trump led to unrest and fairs that colored red. “It clearly provokes a recession,” said Harris, who called the import duties “reckless”.

Harris spoke for fifteen minutes on a gala in San Francisco. She praised the courage of the Americans who speak out “and say that it is not okay to violate judicial orders and to hold American citizens or anyone without honest trial and to disappear.” She was referring to the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelans last month, despite a judicial ban, to a notorious mega prison in El Salvador.

Conservative plans

The Democrate also warned that the apparent “chaos” of Trumps first hundred days is the result of long -held plans of conservatives behind Trump. They would use the president to look after their own interests.

“It is an agenda to cut in public education, to shrink the government and to privatize the services,” said Harris. “And all that while the richest tax reduction gets.”

Future Harris uncertain

How Harris’s political career will develop further is unknown. In her speech she did not give any clarity about that. It is speculated that she is going to make a shot at the governorship in her home state of California. The second term of Democrat Gavin Newsom will end there next year.

It is also not excluded that Harris once again applies for the presidential elections. The next elections are in 2028.

