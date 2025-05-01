Andre Agassi wins debut in U.S. Open Pickleball Championships

This article was last updated on May 1, 2025

Andre Agassi won his professional pickleball debut a day after turning 55, teaming with 18-year-old Anna Leigh Waters to defeat a pair of even younger teens 11-8, 9-11, 11-7 in the mixed pro division at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships on Wednesday.

He has participated in made-for-TV pickleball exhibitions with other former tennis players and can be seen pitching pickleball equipment via social media. Agassi will be a studio analyst for TNT Sports during the semifinals and finals at the French Open this year. He won the title at Roland Garros in 1999 to complete a career Grand Slam. I’m Agassi is an eight-time Grand Slam champion who retired from professional tennis in 2006. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame five years later.

Pickleball is a mix of tennis and pingpong that uses paddles and a pickleball. It quickly rose from nearly nothing to more than 13 million players in the United States in just a few years.

