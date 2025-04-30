This article was last updated on April 30, 2025

Vietnam celebrates the end of Vietnam War 50 years ago with parade and call for unity

Thousands of Vietnamese have celebrated the victory in the war with the US (1955-1975) in Ho Chi Minhstad and thus the reunification of South Vietnam. The highlight was a parade in which 13,000 soldiers, veterans and civilians joined, complete with fleeting helicopters and fighter jets. Some of the participants wore uniforms from the North Vietnamese army of the time.

Fifty years later, power in Vietnam is still in the hands of the Communist Party. Secretary-General and leader To Lam pointed to the importance of unity and reconciliation. “All Vietnamese are heirs of Vietnam. They have the right to live, work in this country, to be free and to strive for happiness.”

“Freedom is looking at combat aircraft, instead of hiding,” says one of the spectators:

Military Parade to celebrate 50 years after the end of Vietnam War

The commemoration was only attended on behalf of the US by the American consul in Ho Chi Minhstad. The American ambassador or another high representative was missing.

According to American media, Trump has advised diplomats to attend the commemoration, why is unknown. The US Department of Foreign Affairs did not want to comment on the case.

Strategic partner

The diplomatic relationship with the US had improved considerably in recent years. In 2023 the US received the status of “strategic partner”, the same status that Vietnam’s friends Russia and China have.

Whether the relationship remains good is the question. The trade war that President Trump unleashes worldwide is hard in Vietnam. If Trump’s announcements become reality, the US will levy 46 percent tax on the import of products from Vietnam. About a third of Vietnam’s gross national product comes from export to the US.

There is a chance that Trump Vietnam will run into the arms of China, the country that regards the US as its most important rival. China has recently cited the economic ties with Vietnam by concluding dozens of economic treaties with Vietnam.

50 years ago

Today it is exactly fifty years ago that the troops of the communist North Vietnam and communist fighters from South Vietnam were in control of Saigon. That was the capital of South Vietnam, supported by the US. The name Saigon was changed shortly afterwards to Ho Chi Minhstad.

The US Army had largely withdrawn from South Vietnam two years earlier, partly under pressure from public opinion in its own country. The images of meaningless bloodshed, the many American victims, the high costs of the war and the lies A major protest movement of the government about the course.

The Vietnam War has cost the lives of an estimated 3 million Vietnamese. The war is also a trauma for the US. It was the first time that the US lost a war, about 58,000 soldiers died. For the veterans there was no heroic return or aftercare.

