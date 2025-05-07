This article was last updated on May 7, 2025

After mud throwing and high taxes, US and China will talk about trade again

For the first time since the start of the trade war, representatives of the United States and China are negotiating this weekend. That is what the American Minister of Finance Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News. The Chinese government also says that there will be spoken again.

“At least we agree that we have to talk again, this weekend we will record what we can talk about,” said Bessent.

At the beginning of this month, Trump announced a break To ninety days before the global import duties, but he raised them for China. The American import duties are now 145 percent for a large number of products from China. Conversely, China uses an import tax of 125 percent on US products.

Who called who

In recent weeks, dozens of countries have contacted the US to close a deal about trade and to prevent high import duties. “The world has come to the US and China has so far been the missing piece,” says Bessent in the interview.

He leaves who has contacted whom who contacted you. According to the Chinese government, the US explicitly sought rapprochement.

Bessent is in Switzerland this weekend to talk to the government about a deal. A Chinese delegation led by the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng also comes to Switzerland to speak with Bessent and his team there.

‘Not sustainable’

It seemed that China did not want to talk as long as the US did not reduce the taxes. According to Bessent, China and the US have a joint interest in arriving at a deal and to reduce import duties. “It’s not tenable,” he said at Fox News.

The Chinese government emphasizes that it is in the interest of China to continue to reach American companies and consumers.

Due to the trade war between the US and China, freight transport has been disrupted by sea. In the past month, dozens of sea -going vessels have their route deleted or changed.

