BTS gives top tier performances on ‘Black Swan’, ‘ON’, ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Dynamite’ at MMA 2020

The year-end award season has begun in South Korea. With Melon Music Awards 2020 taking place virtually with performances pre-recorded, global popstars BTS swept awards. They won seven awards in total – Artist of The Year, Song of The Year ('Dynamite'), Album of The Year ('Map Of The Soul: 7'), Netizen Popularity Awards, Best Dance Track – Male ('Dynamite') and Top 10 at MMAs 2020. Rapper Suga, who produced and featured on popular Korean artist IU's 'Eight' song won Best Rock Award.

During the Artist of The Year win, BTS' leader RM said moving words about what life has been like in 2020 including how artists around the world have felt this year. "And in a situation where, just like us, many artists are unable to perform, they too in their own rooms and studios, will be making music, albums, with their utmost strength, and those artists' fans will indeed begin and end their days with their songs. In our individual places, we are all trying our best. I want to believe that. And so, I don't know what'll happen, but I would like it if, in our own places, through our own mediums, in order to reach others, we were able to pierce this long, long winter until the coming of spring, survive together and in doing so, live. The seasons will return, and life does go on, so let's have faith that spring will come, and I would like it if you could continue living with me. This year, you all suffered greatly, and I'm really really thankful and love you. Yes. You worked hard," he said in his speech (translated by @doyoubangtan).

This whole promotional cycle during pandemic has been virtual for BTS since their June show during Bang Ban Con – The Live. So, at this point, they've aced the virtual performances by putting grandeur sets to give memorable stages. Their closing set began with an introduction performance on an orchestral version of 'Black Swan' as Jungkook and Jimin did the Pas de Deux which is French for Step of Two giving a swoon-worthy partnership and leaving the toxic masculinity behind once again.

Every iteration of 'Black Swan' seems poetic. Jin and RM and J-Hope and V performed their sets together doing the turns and jumps with sheer perfection.

Then, came the 'ON' song from 'Map Of The Soul: 7' where they paid tribute to their 2013 music video 'N.O' from 'O!RUL8,2?' by replicating many scenes into the stage of the 'ON'. Space was kept for Suga, who was absent as he is recovering from shoulder surgery and doing well.

The footage was shown at the beginning of the performance where all members are coming down the stairs surrounded by backup dancers was directly a callback to 'N.O' and so were other stage effects that reminded us of the music video. It was a power-packed stage.

BTS, then, did their first 'Life Goes On' performance from 'BE' in South Korea today after topping Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts with the song and album earlier this week.

Closing the ceremony with their chart-topping single 'Dynamite' and bringing disco fever to MMAs 2020, BTS put up a performance to be remembered for years to come. With sparkly outfits, slick choreography, and stunning visuals, the dance break really took it to another level. With the number of performances, BTS has put up for 'Dynamite', they've fully taken advantage of creating unique stages for the song so it looks as refreshing as ever. Not one performance of the song has been similar to the previous one.

Overall, BTS once again showed that their performances are top tier. While winning accolades is one thing, but pushing your limits when it comes to creativeness, putting grandeur, art, and never backing down to take risks when it comes to performing on stage. Their love for the stage can be seen often but year-end performances are always ANOTHER LEVEL.

