Johnny Lever gets emotional talking about the time Shah Rukh Khan helped him

Filmmaking isn’t an easy task, be it for the director, the producer, the actors or any of the others working on the film. But every now and then there are times that certain issues feel unsurmountable. Reminiscing about one such time in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, veteran film comedian Johnny Lever recalls an emotional moment of his life where he was sad inside but had to give a comic performance, and how none other than Shah Rukh Khan helped him.

Talking about the incident Lever says, “There were times when I was going through some personal issues and had to film a comedy scene. One such time was when my father had to be operated on, I was a bit pre occupied with it, but I still had to shoot a comic sequence. Now I don’t let my personal issues interfere with work, so at that time I had not told anyone about this issue. I don’t know how, but Shah Rukh Khan came into the room I was in and said he heard about my father and was inquiring about him. Here I was getting ready for a comedy scene, so I tried underplaying the issue. But he continued saying that if I needed anything I could tell him. This was during the film Badshah.”

The veteran comedian continued to talk about another incident as well, but during his re-telling of how Shah Rukh Khan came to his aid, Lever was still visibly touched with this kind gesture.

