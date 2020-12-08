“These days when you watch a film you don’t know when a nude scene might show up”- Paresh Rawal

Actor Paresh Rawal will soon be seen in the film Coolie No.1 which is set to be released on December 25 on Amazon Prime Videos. The film is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. Rawal will be reprising the role played by Kader Khan in the original. Rawal who has amazed the audience with his impeccable comic timing over the years said that he hates vulgar and double meaning comedy and has consciously stayed away from it.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal said that Coolie No.1 is a complete family entertainer. “These days when you watch a film you don't know when a nude scene might show up in a movie, or if there’s going to be use of abusive language. This is the first family entertainer that audiences can enjoy without worrying about all this. No one will have to leave the room out of embarrassment.People will have a lot of fun,” he said.

Further talking about his approach to comedy, he said, “Ideally one should not sacrifice one’s character for the sake of laughter. I believe in making things effortless. I simply hate vulgar and double-meaning types of comedy, and fortunately I’ve been able to stay away from those films and nobody has even approached me with it.”

Praising Farhad Samji, who has penned the dialogues for Coolie No. 1, the actor said, “He writes economically, and has new ideas and new gags. His words are juicy, boisterous and textured. The structure of his gag is amazing.”

ALSO READ: Paresh Rawal appointed as the new chairman of National School of Drama

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results