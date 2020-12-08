Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter followers increase by 5 lakhs after his war of words with Kangana Ranaut

Diljit Dosanjh recently had a war of words with Kangana Ranaut on Twitter. It started with Kangana making a false claim about an aged woman from Punjab who was a part of the ongoing farmers' protest. The actress identified her as Shaheen Bagh’s popular dadi Bilkis Bano and claimed that she is ‘available for Rs. 100’. While she later deleted the tweet after being slammed, Diljit decided to correct her by sharing a video of the lady in question, Mohinder Kaur.

Diljit's war of words won the hearts of many on the micro blogging site. He was lauded for standing up for the farmers. Following their heated exchange on Twitter, reportedly the Punjab star gained over 5 lakh followers. Diljit currently has 4.4 million followers.

Diljit not only hit back at Kangana, but also to those who were defending Kangana's tweets by attacking him. Since their Twitter feud, fans of the actor-singer have been addressing him as GOAT and have been trending the hashtags #DiljitDestroysKangana and #DiljitVsKangana.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has been served with two legal notices for her tweets about the farmers' protest which has been perceived as derogatory.

