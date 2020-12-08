Kiara Advani is all about elegance in Saaksha and Kinni abstract dress for Indoo Ki Jawaani promotions

Upping the style quotient with her inherent panache, the fashionably forward star Kiara Advani never misses an opportunity to impress with her distinct and innovative style statements. The actress, who recently promoted her film Laxmii, is ready to kick off the promotions of her upcoming release Indoo Ki Jawaani.

The actress, who is busy with virtual promotions, shared a series of photos of herself donning a Saaksha and Kinni abstract strappy maxi dress for Indoo Ki Jawaani promotions. Kiara Advani is all about comfy clothing in this micro-pleated three-tier dress. Minimal makeup with nude lips, gold rings, and soft curls rounded her look.

Indoo Ki Jawaani also stars Aditya Seal. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) & Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephens (Electric Apples Entertainment), is slated to release in the theatres on 11th December 2020.

