Priyanka Chopra is absolutely elated holding her memoir Unfinished

Actress Priyanka Chopra will soon be releasing her upcoming memoir titled Unfinished. The actress has mentioned earlier that the memoir will show the human side of her.

Priyanka Chopra, on Tuesday, shared a photo of herself wearing a black jacket over top flashing her smile. “That feeling when I’m holding my book in my hands for the first time… just kidding guys, I only received the jacket so I wrapped it around a book to see what it would really feel like. I can’t wait to get the first printed copy next month! #Unfinished,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

“Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it," she had earlier written on Instagram. "Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished."

She added, "But the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished" has a deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life."

Titled 'Unfinished', the memoir will be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations. The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House India. The book will be published simultaneously in the US by Ballantine Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House US, and in the UK by Michael Joseph, an imprint of Penguin Random House UK.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has inked a two-year multimillion first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. She has two Netflix productions in the pipeline – We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is also working on a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and a biopic on Ma Anand Sheela. Besides these projects, she will star in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4. She will also star in Citadel by Russo Brothers for Amazon Prime Video with Richard Madden.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses solidarity with protesting farmers; says ‘their fears need to be allayed’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results