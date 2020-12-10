Abhimanyu Dassani shares a working still from his upcoming film Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Abhimanyu Dassani is currently shooting for his upcoming Netflix original film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Ever since the announcement was made, the actor has been occasionally giving a peek into their shoot location in Tamil Nadu.

On Day 10 of the shoot of the film, Abhimanyu shared a rather dramatic picture of himself in his costume. He is seen dressed in a traditional white dhoti and shirt with an angavastram. He is standing with his back faced to the camera in a smoky room.

Sharing the still, he wrote, “Rather Shine through the shadows than step out of character to grab the spotlight.”

#TruthFairy Rather Shine through the shadows than step out of character to grab the spotlight.

Day 10 #MeenakshiSundareshwar pic.twitter.com/VdqxklS7Jd

— Abhimanyu Dassani (@Abhimannyu_D) December 10, 2020

The actor also shared pictures from their beautiful shoot location in Madurai:

Abhimanyu Dassani who made his debut as an actor in 2019 with the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota will be making his OTT debut with Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra.

Set in Madurai in Tamil Nadu, the romantic comedy speaks to the trials and tribulations of a young couple, and is directed by Vivek Soni. Meenakshi Sundareshwar marks the directorial debut of Vivek Soni. It is being produced by Dharmatic Entertainmentand has been written by Vivek Soni and Aarsh Vora.

