Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah refuses to leave the room after Jasmin Bhasin asks the challengers to let her sleep

The recent entry of the challengers in the Bigg Boss 14 house has started making the competition tougher for the current contestants. With Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan re-entering the Bigg Boss house as challengers, their experience and game plans have given them an upper hand.

In yesterday’s episode, Kashmera Shah and Jasmin Bhasin were seen in a bit of a tussle. While the challengers were hanging out with Eijaz Khan and the lights went off, they had no idea about the new rules. When they asked Eijaz about why the lights were off, he said that Bigg Boss wanted the contestants to sleep early and Kashmera denied. She said that it’s up to the contestants if they want to entertain post 12 AM. Jasmin, who got clearly disturbed asked them to leave the bedroom since she wanted to sleep.

However, Kashmera did not like the tone in which she spoke and refused to leave saying, “Ab toh bahar nahi jayenge, yahin baithenge”.

