Big Hit Labels’ 2021 New Year’s Eve live concert headlined by BTS will have diverse array of stages and sub-themes

Big Hit Labels artists’ first joint concert 2021 New Year's Eve live presented by Weverse will be held on December 31 at 9:30 pm KST / 6:00 pm IST. The show will also feature global artists Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki for a special collaboration on Global Connect Stage.

2021 New Year's Eve live brings together artists under the Big Hit Labels—Lee Hyun, Bumzu, NU’EST, BTS, GFRIEND, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN—for the very first time for a diverse array of stages. Hanbin, the semi-finalist of the MNet show I-LAND, now under BELIFT LAB, is set to make an appearance on the pre-stage as well.

The concert will unfold a new music story every year through performances that bring artists and the audience closer together. This year’s theme, “We’ve connected,” will be narrated by music, performances, and stages broken down into the sub-themes “WE,” “RE,” “NEW” and “2021 Connect”.

Staying true to the theme of connection, the show will also weave global acts Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki for the “Global Connect Stage” to extend a message of hope and consolation to music fans all over the world who communicate through “music” in a time when physical encounters and networking are neglected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The live show will also include a New Year’s countdown event that will bridge artists to artists, fans to fans, artists to fans, and the end of 2020 to the beginning of 2021. Additionally, an online meet and greet awaits the fans where they can meet their beloved artists behind the stage in real-time. “2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE” will provide a "multiview live streaming" service that allows the audience to select their desired screen out of the six angles displayed in 4K/HD, all on one screen. Viewers can freely choose between the main stage (four angles) where the performances take place, and the meet and greet (two angles).

The concert will air on December 31, 6 pm IST.

