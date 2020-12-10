10 Years Of Band Baaja Baaraat: Ranveer Singh returns to the screens to mark a decade in the industry donning Gucci tracksuit

It’s been 10 years since Ranveer Singh made his way to the film industry with romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. The film was helmed by Maneesh Sharma and is considered one of the most memorable rom-com. As the actor celebrates a decade in the industry, the actor has returned to the screens.

On Thursday, Ranveer Singh returned to a nearby theatre which was almost empty wearing a face shield. As theatres only recently re-opened, the actor thought it was best way to commemorate this special occasion. “To commemorate my 10-year milestone in the movies….it was only fitting that I return to the sacred chamber of dreams…it was marvelous,” he captioned the photo.

In the picture, the actor was dressed in a Gucci Jacquard tracksuit with the GG logo that was first used in the 1970s. Gucci Logo Print Chenille Jacket comes with a beefy price tag – £;1000 (Rs. 98439.27) and Gucci Logo Print Chenille Track Pant costs $1480 (Rs.109013.17).

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus. The actor has two releases in 2021 – 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

